<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), stitched together in 2019 with about a dozen political parties as a front against the BJP and AIADMK, has won every election it has contested since then, posting a stupendous performance. </p><p>Yet Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> has been further expanding the SPA ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by inducting the late Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and about half a dozen smaller parties that wield influence among several communities. Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined the SPA in 2014. </p><p>The seven‑year‑old alliance now comprises at least 21 political parties -- some influential only in particular regions. This is also the first time in Tamil Nadu that an alliance has remained intact and is preparing to face its fourth general election in a row. </p>.TN elections: DMK plans micro strategy to reach out to communities.<p>The developments in the DMK camp raise the question: is the ruling party simply consolidating its alliance to get battle‑ready for an intense four‑cornered contest, or are these moves aimed primarily at countering anti‑incumbency against the Stalin government? </p><p>The ruling DMK is walking the extra mile by allotting seats to the new alliance partners, even reducing the number of seats it will itself contest. At the same time, it is mulling the reduction of one or two seats for existing allies whose strike rate in the 2021 elections fell short. </p><p>The party has also roped in several organisations that represent castes that are numerically small but could hold the key to victory in many constituencies across the state. The SPA faces a formidable AIADMK–BJP combine on one side, the new entrant Vijay with his popular fanbase, and Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar on the other, in the April–May assembly elections. </p><p>Opposition parties allege that the DMK fears losing the elections despite possessing a “winning alliance,” and that this is precisely why the party is expanding the combine. In pursuit of ensuring victory, the DMK’s oft‑repeated claim that it is an “ideological alliance” has become a casualty. DMDK, after all, was part of the BJP‑led alliance in both 2014 and 2019. </p><p>DMK leaders told <em>DH</em> that they were unwilling to take any chances in this crucial election -- this is the first time since 1971 that the party’s chances of winning a consecutive term look bright -- and that they were therefore bringing in parties that may wield influence only in a handful of constituencies. </p><p>“Every vote counts. This is what prompted us to expand our already winning alliance. In an intense four‑cornered contest, the winner may be decided by as little as 500 or 1,000 votes. Voter behaviour in multi‑cornered contests cannot be predicted,” a senior leader said. </p><p>Another leader pointed out that the DMDK, though its vote share may have dwindled from around 10 per cent a decade ago to about 1 per cent now, can still help the DMK in many constituencies in both southern and northern Tamil Nadu due to the presence of Vijayakanth’s fans and members of his community -- Naickers or Naidus. </p><p>The party possesses a decent election infrastructure on the ground, with 36,744 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across the state, a figure higher than the Congress’ 30,852. </p><p>“The DMDK can muster at least 1,000 to 2,000 votes in each constituency, and the number rises substantially in places where the Naidu population is significant. In addition, the party has cadres spread across northern and southern Tamil Nadu. That is why we brought in the DMDK. They add real value to the alliance,” the second leader added. </p><p>Senior journalist Maalan Narayanan told <em>DH</em> that the DMK’s move, though touted as a step to strengthen the alliance, is essentially aimed at building the perception that the party‑led government does not face anti‑incumbency. </p><p>“By bringing in more parties, some of which are fringe outfits, the DMK is trying to create a narrative of a weakening opposition. The truth is that many of these outfits cannot even sway neutral voters. They are trying to project an image that the alliance is getting stronger, thereby diverting attention from key issues that might expose anti‑incumbency,” he added.</p>