Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

CM Stalin alleges Centre's 3-language formula 'covert' mechanism to impose Hindi

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, alleged the curriculum framework by the CBSE, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, was not an innocent academic reform.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us