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CM Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law'

The CM burnt the copy of the bill at Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu, where he is camping in connection with electioneering.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinIndia PoliticsDelimitation Commission

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