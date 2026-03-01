Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

CM Stalin vows to protect Tamil, Tamil Nadu in his birthday message

The DMK chief reflected on his decades-long political journey, stating he has known "nothing other than hard work" from his youth to his current milestone.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us