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CM Vijay, newly elected members take oath in TN Legislative Assembly

This will be the first time for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to assume his chair in the House.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVK

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