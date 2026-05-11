<p>A day after C Joseph Vijay was sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, new elected MLAs of the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly took the oath of office on Monday.</p><p>M V Karuppaiah was appointed as Pro-Tem Speaker on Sunday. A TVK legislator from Sholavandan, he administered the oath to the members at the state legislative assembly.</p>.Tamil Nadu gets its new leading man as TVK chief Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister amid loud cheers.<p>This was the first time for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who led his party to secure 108 seats in the April 23 assembly elections, to assume his chair in the House.</p><p>The members started to arrive at the Assembly house for the oath taking scheduled for 9.30 am with their election victory certificates.</p>