'CM Vijay on shopping spree targeting AIADMK MLAs; he acts like BJP,' alleges MK Stalin

<p>Chennai: DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was now "shopping AIADMK MLAs" and accused him of acting like a xerox copy of the BJP, making parties that supported him squirm in deep embarrassment.</p>.<p>Addressing the party's consultative meeting of the women's wing, Stalin recalled the slew of campaign initiatives of the wing, including the "Vellum Tamizh Pengal" zonal conferences ahead of the April 23 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/faith-politics-and-power-how-vijay-is-evolving-his-public-identity-as-cm-4037039">Assembly polls, </a>and said that the women's wing's efforts were also a key reason for the party getting a whopping 1.55 crore votes.</p>.<p>The DMK has to work with speed and vigour to become the ruling party again, and the present party meeting was a tool, he said.</p>.<p>The DMK chief said he had asked earlier if the TVK government would function in a way that doesn't warrant criticism for even six months.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits Mookambika Temple in Kollur, presents a silver sword to presiding deity .<p>However, Stalin claimed that it was distorted by rivals, and they asked if there was a conspiracy to topple the TVK government.</p>.<p>Stalin said, "I have already said this many times. I would like to state it clearly once more in this meeting. The DMK will firmly perform its duty as a responsible and vigilant opposition party. We will continuously point out the failures of this government; we will ask questions. Whenever the next election takes place, the people themselves will remove this government from power." The former chief minister said that the people's opinion could be gauged from their reaction in many videos on social media.</p>.<p>Alleging daily crimes, power outages plunging Chennai and many other towns into darkness, and the drama played out in the name of waiving farmers' crop loans, the DMK president claimed that people from all walks of life were expressing anger and regret.</p>.<p>Crimes have risen under the TVK regime, and in Srivaikuntam, a woman belonging to the ruling party was molested by persons in the same party, he alleged.</p>.<p>Stalin said news reports have been surfacing that in most crimes against women in the state, TVK functionaries had been involved.</p>.<p>During the election campaign, Vijay claimed that TVK, if voted to power, would ensure safety. However, now people seek safety from the TVK, and that is the present state of affairs.</p>.<p>Further, Stalin said that during shopping, generally people buy clothes and things needed for a household.</p>.<p>He asked: "But do you know what our Chief Minister is doing right now? He is shopping AIADMK MLAs. Our doubt is, does he lack confidence in his own government, or does he lack trust in the other parties that support him? First, in order to save his government, he made the AIADMK MLAs vote in favour of TVK.</p>.<p>Now, he has made them resign and, the very next second, inducted them into his own party.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay likely to raise central fund allocation, regional issues at NITI Aayog meeting.<p>"Chief Minister Vijay is doing exactly what the BJP does in other states. In other words, he is acting like a xerox copy of the BJP. All the parties that supported him when he asked for help are now squirming in deep embarrassment when questioned about this," Stalin alleged.</p>.<p>The former chief minister explained the level of difficulty in getting selected as a party candidate to fight polls, and the hard work of cadres and allies in securing victory.</p>.<p>Under such circumstances, he said that after winning polls due to the hard work of so many people, some resigned their MLA seats and extended support to another party.</p>.<p>Four AIADMK MLAs, including Maragatham Kumaravel, resigned as legislators and joined the TVK.</p>.<p>"Should democratic forces question this or not? Within a single month, MLAs are resigning and joining TVK; shouldn't we be talking about what kind of massive 'offer' they must have received from TVK to do that? This government has turned into an ugly regime that makes a complete mockery of democracy," the DMK chief alleged.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Vijay went from stage to stage, telling others to "be confident," the DMK chief said and wondered if the chief minister was actually confident himself.</p>.<p>It was because the CM was "stealing" members from the very party he called a "spent force (AIADMK)".</p>.<p>The DMK chief said, "Just look how utterly drained and desperate he (Vijay) must be, if he is resorting to stealing from a spent force." Listing crimes, including those against women, he wondered how anyone could refrain from criticising the government.</p>.<p>"One could grant time to fulfil election promises, but how can anyone remain silent when it comes to public safety?"</p>