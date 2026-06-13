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'CM Vijay on shopping spree targeting AIADMK MLAs; he acts like BJP,' alleges MK Stalin

The DMK has to work with speed and vigour to become the ruling party again, and the present party meeting was a tool.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayMK StalinAIADMKTVK

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