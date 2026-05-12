<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay/">C Joseph Vijay</a> on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) liquor retail outlets, in the interest of public welfare.</p><p>According to the order, government-run liquor outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks will be shut down. </p><p>This move comes amidst his promises to prioritise social welfare and the interests of the public. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on DMK President M K Stalin, visit described as 'courtesy call'.<p>The action came after a thorough inspection of 4,765 shops, within the prescribed radius, and 276 shops near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stations will be closed, as per the order released. </p><p>As one of his first official orders since his swearing-in ceremony on 10 May, Vijay promised assurances on eradicating corruption, a special task force for women's safety, and revolutionising schemes related to education. </p><p>He introduced three public welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety and drug eradication in the state as he assumed office on Sunday. </p>