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CM Vijay orders shut down of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near religious places, schools in Tamil Nadu

This move comes amidst his promises to prioritise social welfare and the interests of the public.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 03:07 IST
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A copy of the order released on 12 May.

A copy of the order released on 12 May.

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Published 12 May 2026, 03:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduLiquorVijayTVK

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