<p>After facing opposition's criticism in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM Vijay, the government has revoked his appointment. </p><p>An order in this regard was issued on Wednesday. </p><p>Opposition parties and even Vijay's allies had questioned Radhan Pandit's appointment. </p><p>Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to Chief Minister with immediate effect.</p>.<p>"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?" wrote the MP for Tiruvalluvar constituency.</p><p>The well-known astrologer had predicted Vijay's electoral success in the state even before the elections.</p>