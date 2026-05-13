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CM Vijay revokes astrologer Radhan Pandit's appointment as Officer on Special Duty after opposition criticism

Opposition parties and even Vijay's allies had questioned Radhan Pandit's appointment.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijay

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