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Homeindiatamil nadu

CM Vijay's cabinet inducts highest number of Dalit ministers in Tamil Nadu's history

This is also the first coalition dispensation in Tamil Nadu since 1952 when the Congress formed the government with support from alliance parties.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:11 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduVijayTVK

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