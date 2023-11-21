CMs being Chancellors of universities will help take decisions better: Stalin

Chennai: Defending the legislation to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of state-funded universities, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Tuesday said such a move will empower the democratically- elected governments to take decisions that reflect the views of the people.
The ongoing confrontation with Governor R N Ravi weighing heavily on his mind, Stalin had a rare word of praise for his late political rival, J Jayalalithaa, who established the Tamil Nadu Music and Fine Arts University in 2013 with Chief Minister as the Chancellor.
In his address at the convocation ceremony of the University which is now named after Jayalalithaa, Stalin said universities will prosper only when Chief Ministers function as chancellors.
“Jayalalithaa, who was the Chief Minister then, decided to make CM the chancellor of the university as she felt the goal of establishing the institute may not be achieved if the powers are vested with others (Governor). I wholeheartedly praise Jayalalithaa for this decision,” Stalin said.
Referring to the doctorate awarded to singer P Sushila, and music maestro P M Sundaram by the university, the Chief Minister said such decisions that reflect the people’s aspirations can be taken only because he was the Chancellor.
“That is why we want the Chief Minister to be the chancellor of all state-funded universities and we have passed a legislation in the Assembly. I am not willing to go into the controversy as the Supreme Court is hearing the case. I hope good news will come very soon (from the court),” Stalin said.
He was indirectly taking a dig at Governor Ravi for refusing to sign a file relating to award of a doctorate to freedom fighter and Communist leader N Sankaraiah by the Madurai Kamaraj University. The leader died last week.
In his speech, Stalin also pushed the need to bring education back to the State List from the Concurrent List of the Constitution. “This is not just for Tamil Nadu, but the entire country. Education is the biggest asset of a person and it should be made available to everyone,” Stalin added.
The remarks by Stalin come at a time the state government is involved in a running battle with the Raj Bhavan over several legislations. The Governor had last week withheld assent to ten bills, including the one that clips his powers to appoint VC for state-funded universities. However, the Assembly re-enacted all the 10 bills and sent them back to the Governor.