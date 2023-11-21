CMs being Chancellors of universities will help take decisions better: Stalin

Referring to the doctorate awarded to singer P Sushila, and music maestro P M Sundaram by the university, the Chief Minister said such decisions that reflect the people’s aspirations can be taken only because he was the Chancellor.

“That is why we want the Chief Minister to be the chancellor of all state-funded universities and we have passed a legislation in the Assembly. I am not willing to go into the controversy as the Supreme Court is hearing the case. I hope good news will come very soon (from the court),” Stalin said.

He was indirectly taking a dig at Governor Ravi for refusing to sign a file relating to award of a doctorate to freedom fighter and Communist leader N Sankaraiah by the Madurai Kamaraj University. The leader died last week.

In his speech, Stalin also pushed the need to bring education back to the State List from the Concurrent List of the Constitution. “This is not just for Tamil Nadu, but the entire country. Education is the biggest asset of a person and it should be made available to everyone,” Stalin added.

The remarks by Stalin come at a time the state government is involved in a running battle with the Raj Bhavan over several legislations. The Governor had last week withheld assent to ten bills, including the one that clips his powers to appoint VC for state-funded universities. However, the Assembly re-enacted all the 10 bills and sent them back to the Governor.