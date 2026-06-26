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Homeindiatamil nadu

'CM’s choice': Jana Nayagan producer is Vijay govt’s Special Representative in Delhi

A source said that Venkata's job is to act as a bridge between the Tamil Nadu govt and the Union govt in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNew DelhiVijay

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