'CM’s choice': Jana Nayagan producer is Vijay govt’s Special Representative in Delhi

<p>Chennai: KVN Productions’ founder Venkata Narayana K, producer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay’s</a> cinematic swan song <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, has been named as the Tamil Nadu government’s Special Representative at New Delhi, leading to a political storm.</p><p>Venkata Narayana is former CEO of Bengaluru-based real estate group Prestige and a resident of the Karnataka capital. </p>.Watch | TN CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs with participants for 6 km.<p>His appointment, notified via a GO dated June 23, comes as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are fighting over the latter’s proposal to build a reservoir across River Cauvery in Mekedatu. <br>Opposition parties asked tough questions to the Vijay government seeking to know whether it could not find an “eligible person” from the state for the crucial post. Their criticism centred on Narayana’s lack of administrative and political experience and his not hailing from Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Special Representative is a significant post with a Cabinet rank, who acts as the nodal officer for coordination between the Tamil Nadu government and the Union government in New Delhi. </p>.Watch | TN CM Vijay takes bus ride after launching 300 new govt buses.<p>Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film, has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the past six months. </p><p>Venkata Narayana accompanied Vijay to the Lok Bhavan on May 8 while staking claim to form the government, triggering a major row. He speaks Tamil and Telugu (his mother tongue) along with Kannada and English.<br>This is probably the first time in the recent years that a non-political person has been appointed as the Special Representative. </p><p>In the past, A K S Vijayan, Thalavai Sundaram, Nagai Asokan, Cumbum Selvendiran, S T K Jagakaiyan — all politicians from the DMK and AIADMK — were appointed to the post.</p><p>The GO issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar said Venkata Narayana K is appointed as Special Representative to the government of Tamil Nadu in New Delhi. “The terms and conditions for the appointment of Thiru Venkata Narayana K as Special Representative to the government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi will be issued separately,” the order added.<br><strong><br></strong>While questions were raised about his appointment seeking to know whether Venkata Narayana was being rewarded for his close association with Vijay, sources justified the decision.</p>.Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan’ to miss June 18 release, faces indefinite delay.<p>“He is the CM’s choice,” a source said, adding that Venkata Narayana is a highly-connected person and a “right fit” for the post. </p><p>“His job is to act as a bridge between the Tamil Nadu govt and the Union govt in New Delhi. He will be responsible for fixing appointments for the CM and other government functionaries visiting New Delhi,” the source added. </p><p>This is the second controversial appointment by the Vijay government after naming the Chief Minister’s personal astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as OSD (Political) in the CMO. The appointment was withdrawn immediately after an outrage from several quarters. </p>