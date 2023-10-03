Conduct caste census to ensure social justice: Parties to Tamil Nadu Government

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday came under pressure from its allies and opposition parties to conduct a Caste Census by following the Bihar model to guarantee social justice to all communities.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), allies of the DMK, and Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asked the Tamil Nadu to launch work on a Caste Census to ensure that the quantum of reservation to various communities is in proportion to their population.