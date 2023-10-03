Conduct caste census to ensure social justice: Parties to Tamil Nadu Government

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday came under pressure from its allies and opposition parties to conduct a Caste Census by following the Bihar model to guarantee social justice to all communities.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), allies of the DMK, and Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asked the Tamil Nadu to launch work on a Caste Census to ensure that the quantum of reservation to various communities is in proportion to their population.
They also asked the BJP government at the Centre to include caste-wise calculation of people into the once-in-a-decade population census whenever it is carried out. VCK also said states should be allowed to fix the quantum of reservation on their own and the BJP dispensation should bring a legislation in the next session of Parliament to empower states on this “important” issue.
“The Bihar government has shown the way for India by successfully conducting a Caste Census, which was deemed impossible by many,” PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said. “Caste census is just the first step as the journey of social justice will reach its final destination only when the reservation percentage for communities are made proportionate to their population,” he added.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T T V Dhinakaran reminded the DMK of its promise in the 2021 election manifesto that it would take steps to urge the Centre to conduct a caste census across the country. “The DMK should realise that social justice is not complete until a caste census is conducted. I urge the state government to start work towards conducting the caste census,” he said.
VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of not conducting the 2021 census only because of demands from various political parties to carry out a caste-based census after the Union Government implemented the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
“It has now come to light that the BJP-RSS’ heart beats only for upper caste Hindus,” Thirumavalavan added. Asking the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the caste census, Thirumavalavan also demanded that the reservation for SC/ST to be increased to 21 per cent from the existing 19 per cent.
TVK President T Velmurugan said caste census will help increase the quota for backward classes in jobs and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu currently follows 69 per cent reservation policy – though the Supreme Court has capped it at 50 per cent -- with 30 per cent quota for Backward Castes, Most Backward Castes (MBC) 20 percent, and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) 19 per cent.
Muslims enjoy a 3.5 per cent reservation under BC quota, and Arunthathiyars get a 3 per cent quota within the 19 per cent allotted for SC/ST.