<p>Chennai: Political parties in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> on Thursday told Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> that the assembly elections in the state should be held in a single-phase like in the past. </p><p>The demand was made by the parties during a meeting the CEC and Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi held with representatives of recognised national and state parties. </p><p>The CEC and ECs were reviewing election preparedness with political parties, police officers, government officials and enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Sources said all parties unanimously demanded that the elections be held in a single-phase, while the CEC reportedly told them that the dates for polling will be decided based on festivals in the state. </p><p>The ruling DMK objected to the District Election Officers (DEOs) not willing to publish the age cohort details of electors and asked the Commission to direct the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and all DEOs to share a uniform, standardised roll.</p><p>"In the final electoral roll as published, names and other details are not properly recorded in accordance with the enumeration forms, and old voter ID card details continue to be referenced. We request that the same be rectified in due course. A special drive may be initiated for this purpose alone, through dedicated special camps," the DMK said. </p><p>The party also demanded a single-window system for approvals related to election campaign road shows, star speakers' meetings, and their vehicles. </p><p>"As regards star speakers in particular, notifications may be issued to the effect that permissions for their meetings, road shows, and vehicles may be granted by the CEO/DGP's office in consultation with the relevant district authorities," the DMK added.</p>