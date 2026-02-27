<p>Chennai: Ending the suspense, the Congress and DMK will on Saturday launch formal negotiations over seat-sharing for the April-May assembly elections amid speculation about the future of their long-standing alliance. The first round of talks will be held at 10.30 am at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, between the seat-sharing committees of both parties. </p><p>“We will launch the discussions tomorrow. The Congress will be represented by myself, our in-charge Girish Chodankar, co-in charge Nivedith Alva, and CLP leader Rajesh Kumar,” Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selva Perunthagai told DH. The DMK will be represented by a seven-member committee headed by party treasurer T R Baalu. </p><p>The talks come amid speculation of the Congress opening a channel of communication with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) for a possible tie-up if the talks with DMK fail. The talks also come almost a week after Congress general secretary K C Venugopal held consultations with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the number of seats to be allotted for the party in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Work in progress for DMK-Congress seat-sharing pact after Venugopal meets Stalin.<p>It is said that the Congress has requested two Rajya Sabha berths and over 35 assembly seats from the DMK. The informal talks between the two parties between Chodankar and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were deadlocked due to the huge difference in Congress’ demands and what the DMK intends to offer. </p><p>“The DMK’s offer stands at 25 plus one RS berth. At the most, we will offer 27 or 28 seats for the Congress along with a RS seat. We can’t meet the demands of the Congress for 35-plus seats as we have to accommodate other allies and new partners. We have made our stand clear,” a source aware of the developments told DH.</p><p>However, the Congress seems to be insistent on 35-plus seats though it has shelved the demand for share in power. Congress has also sought greater representation for the party in local bodies and corporations, temple boards, and in welfare boards which the DMK has agreed to look into at an appropriate time. </p>