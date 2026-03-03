Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Congress-DMK talks still deadlocked; Will the alliance break?

Chidambaram met Stalin along with state unit chief K Selva Perunthagai and demanded a review of the offer of 25 assembly seats.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 16:04 IST
Tamil NaduM K StalinDMKP Chidambaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us