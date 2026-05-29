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Congress MP Jothimani alleges irregularities in candidates selection for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Massive irregularities took place within the Congress party and constituencies were sought and allocated to suit candidates who had already been selected, S Jothimani claimed.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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