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Homeindiatamil nadu

Congress MP slams 'horse-trading' in Tamil Nadu, says party can't take dual stand

Vijay has been elected as CM by people in anticipation of good governance and he seems to be keen to deliver it, the Karur MP said in a social media post.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKHorse TradingJoseph VijayTVK

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