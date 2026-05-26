Congress MP slams 'horse-trading' in Tamil Nadu, says party can't take dual stand

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MP from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> S Jothimani on Tuesday lashed out at "horse-trading" in the state and said the party cannot adopt different standards for TN and other states.</p>.<p>As an alliance party, Congress will stand with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> founder and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> to deliver efficient governance, but "cannot support all the measures that TVK decides."</p>.<p>The Karur MP's remarks were apparently aimed at the controversy surrounding the resignation of three AIADMK MLAs and their joining the ruling TVK on Monday, a move dubbed as "horse-trading" by traditional Dravidian rivals <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a>.</p>.<p>Vijay has been elected as CM by people in anticipation of good governance and he seems to be keen to deliver it, she said in a social media post.</p>.<p>Measures taken by the TVK should be aimed at strengthening democracy and not weakening it, and the Congress party's moral responsibility is to air any divergent views in such situations.</p>.'Smacks of low political opportunism': Mani Shankar Aiyar slams Congress's TVK tie-up decision.<p>"It would be wrong if anyone from the Congress justified horse-trading. The first weapon that the BJP took to weaken democracy, and Congress is horse-trading," and used it against elected party governments, she alleged.</p>.<p>"Congress party can never take a dual stand of supporting horse-trading in Tamil Nadu and oppose it outside the state. If Congress performs as a force that weakens democracy, it will be a historic betrayal to Gandhi, Nehru and the ideology," she added.</p>.<p>She also highlighted party leader Rahul Gandhi's "uncompromising" struggle for principles.</p>.<p>The Congress, which had walked out of the DMK-led alliance post April 23 polls to support the maiden TVK government, is now part of the Vijay-led Cabinet with two ministers.</p>