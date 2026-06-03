Congress' outreach to DMK? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

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Congress pays tribute to DMK leader Karunanidhi a month after ending alliance with DMK to back rival TVK.
Key points
• Congress snaps DMK ties
The Congress party unilaterally ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK to support the TVK just after Tamil Nadu assembly election results.
• Tribute to Karunanidhi
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge posted tributes to Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary, highlighting his commitment to social justice and democratic values.
• DMK's reaction
The DMK expressed strong disappointment, stating the Congress did not inform them before switching support to TVK and ruled out future alliances.
• Strategic outreach
The tributes are seen as an attempt to mend ties with the DMK, whose MPs are crucial for the Opposition bloc to counter the BJP in Parliament.
• Political implications
TVK lacks MPs and cannot join the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the Congress hopes the DMK will support its anti-BJP stance in Parliament.
Key statistics
8
DMK's MPs in Rajya Sabha
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:02 IST