Congress' outreach to DMK? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Congress pays tribute to DMK leader Karunanidhi a month after ending alliance with DMK to back rival TVK.

Key points

• Congress snaps DMK ties The Congress party unilaterally ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK to support the TVK just after Tamil Nadu assembly election results.

• Tribute to Karunanidhi Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge posted tributes to Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary, highlighting his commitment to social justice and democratic values.

• DMK's reaction The DMK expressed strong disappointment, stating the Congress did not inform them before switching support to TVK and ruled out future alliances.

• Strategic outreach The tributes are seen as an attempt to mend ties with the DMK, whose MPs are crucial for the Opposition bloc to counter the BJP in Parliament.