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Congress' outreach to DMK? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

The social media posts by Congress bigwigs come about a month after the party snapped its long-standing ties with the DMK to support TVK.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:02 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Congress' outreach to DMK? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

In one line
Congress pays tribute to DMK leader Karunanidhi a month after ending alliance with DMK to back rival TVK.
Key points
Congress snaps DMK ties
The Congress party unilaterally ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK to support the TVK just after Tamil Nadu assembly election results.
Tribute to Karunanidhi
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge posted tributes to Karunanidhi on his 103rd birth anniversary, highlighting his commitment to social justice and democratic values.
DMK's reaction
The DMK expressed strong disappointment, stating the Congress did not inform them before switching support to TVK and ruled out future alliances.
Strategic outreach
The tributes are seen as an attempt to mend ties with the DMK, whose MPs are crucial for the Opposition bloc to counter the BJP in Parliament.
Political implications
TVK lacks MPs and cannot join the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the Congress hopes the DMK will support its anti-BJP stance in Parliament.
Key statistics
22
DMK's MPs in Lok Sabha
8
DMK's MPs in Rajya Sabha
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:02 IST
CongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKM Karunanidhi

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