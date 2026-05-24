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'Congress stabbed DMK in back, never trust them again': Udhayanidhi Stalin

He called for a course-correction rather than playing a blame game as he pointed out gaps in the party's social media strategy.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

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