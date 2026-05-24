'Congress stabbed DMK in back, never trust them again': Udhayanidhi Stalin

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> Youth Wing chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> has advised his party members to "never trust the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> again", as he accused the former ally of "stabbing the DMK in the back" after benefiting electoral gains.</p><p>"For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back. No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again," Udhayanidhi said.</p><p>Addressing a DMK Youth Wing meeting in Chennai on Saturday, the DMK leader criticised the grand old party, blaming the Congress for BJP's consecutive national victories squarely rather than the saffron party's top leadership, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.DMK youth wing slams Congress for 'betrayal', flays TVK on law and order.<p>Earlier, DMK's youth wing slammed the Congress for "betraying" the party and joining the ruling-TVK government, claiming that the grand old party is likely to be disloyal to the new ally.</p><p>Udhayanidhi remarked that he previously believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were the primary drivers behind the BJP's continuous electoral successes. "But that is not the case. The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now," he stated.</p><p>Udhayanidhi called for a course-correction rather than playing a blame game as he pointed out gaps in the party's social media strategy and a failure to politically engage voters at household levels.</p><p>"We campaigned outside, but I suspect we failed to campaign within our own homes. Before you go out to politicise strangers, talk politics with your family members and children in a language they understand," he told the youth wing members, pressing the need to actively counter the ruling dispensation's "online mafia" and "fake narratives" through data-driven content creation.</p>.DMK, Congress ties sour over seat-sharing issues amid TVK alliance shift .<p>The Leader of Opposition remarked how his party's workers spilled "blood and sweat" to ensure the win of Congress candidates, in attempts to safeguard secularism and keep the BJP out of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>"Even in this election, a virtually non-existent Congress managed to win five seats solely because of our leader's instructions and the tireless work of DMK cadres. But immediately after winning, they ran away for the sake of power, without even a courtesy intimation," he claimed. </p><p>He added that the Congress lacked basic gratitude and political civility.</p><p>He expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon teach them a lesson even if the DMK did not do so.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>