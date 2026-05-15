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Congress to get two Cabinet berths in TVK-led Tamil Nadu government

Sources told DH that the Congress is likely to nominate P Viswanathan, a Dalit leader who won from a general seat, and CLP leader Rajesh Kumar as ministers.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVK

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