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Homeindiatamil nadu

Congress to join Vijay-led Tamil Nadu cabinet on May 21, K C Venugopal confirms

Venugopal said it will be a historic occasion for the party as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndiaVijayTVK

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