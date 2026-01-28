Menu
Consecration ceremonies conducted in 4,000 temples since 2021: CM Stalin

The 4,000th consecration ceremony was held at Arulmigu Semathamman Thirukkovil in Perambur in Chennai, Stalin said, adding that the record number of ceremonies were conducted in 1,728 days.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 13:52 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 13:52 IST
