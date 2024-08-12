Conservancy worker’s daughter to helm municipality as Commissioner

“Had he been alive, he would have been jumping with joy as I prepare to assume charge as a Municipal Commissioner of a town very close to my native Mannargudi,” Durga said. The 30-year-old said she studied in government institutions throughout her life and utilized study centres run by the state even while preparing for the competitive exams.

“I am proud that I am a product of this system,” she said. Shekhar, who worked as a conservancy worker of Mannargudi Municipality for 35 years, died early this year due to ill health.

Durga said that not just her father, but her grandfather was also a conservancy worker, and she wanted to shed off the tag for her children, at least. That’s when she decided to crack the TNPSC exams, at the prodding of her father, and appeared for the exams for the first time in 2016, but she couldn’t clear the test.

“My father kept motivating me and I cracked the exam only this year. This wouldn’t have been possible without him. My dream was to head a municipality, where my father had worked as an ordinary worker,” Durga said, adding that her husband, who works as a temporary staff in the Taluk Office in Madhuranthagam near Chennai, also encouraged her.

After handing over the appointment order to Durga, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was happy to hear the heart-warming story of the young woman.