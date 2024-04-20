Continuation of MCC restrictions after polling in Tamil Nadu violation of citizens' rights: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday claimed that the continuation of restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after polling in Tamil Nadu is a violation of the rights of citizens.

He also called for considerable relaxations of restrictions on private citizens.

Polling for all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held on Friday in the first phase of the general elections. Tamil Nadu recorded more than 65 per cent voter turnout.