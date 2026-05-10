<p>Chennai: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a>’s swearing-in ceremony beginning with the rendition of Vande Mataram and the state anthem being relegated to the third position has led to a major row in Tamil Nadu. This is probably for the first time that Vande Mataram is being rendered at a government event in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram, National Anthem, and Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, which is against the convention. At government events, Tamil Thaai Vaazthu is rendered at the start and National Anthem at the end. </p>.From Thalapathy to Muthalamaichar | Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: Key highlights from event.<p>Sources attributed singing of Vande Mataram to a February 2026 order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs making its rendition compulsory at events attended by the President of India and Governors. However, the song was not rendered at the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendhu Adhikari as West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday with only the National Anthem being sung. </p><p>State secretaries of CPI (M) and CPI, which are supporting the TVK government from outside, said Tamil Thai Vaazthu should be accorded priority in the state and promised to raise the issue in the Assembly. DMK and other political parties also condemned the relegation of the State Anthem to the third position and sought a clarification from the Chief Minister.</p><p>VCK, whose support is crucial to the TVK government, said the order should have been revised at the swearing-in ceremony of the pro-term speaker after the error was pointed out in the morning.</p><p> However, neither TVK nor government responded to the issue.</p>