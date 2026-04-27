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Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case enrolls as lawyer with Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

Perarivalan was arrested in June 1991 after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi but his mother, Arputham Ammal, believed that her son was wronged by the system.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsTamil NadulawyerRajiv Gandhi Assassination

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