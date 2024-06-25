Corning enters India to produce glass for smartphones, new unit to come up in Kanchipuram

Manufacturing finished cover-glass components domestically is a significant evolution for the industry in India. The new facility further underscores Corning’s continued investment in India across multiple industries, specifically those aligned with emerging market trends in the region, the company added.

The investment by Corning marks the entry of yet another Apple Inc. supplier to Tamil Nadu, which already boasts of massive facilities owned by Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Salcomp, which supplies chargers to the Cupertino-based electronics major. Foxconn is also likely to manufacture Pixel phones and drones for Google at its Sriperumbudur facility.

Another contract supplier of Apple, Luxshare, is expected to start operations in Chennai very soon from the old Motorola factory it acquired in 2021. The investment pledge by BIG TECH comes within a month of Tata and Pegatron announcing expansion plans at their factories near Hosur and Chennai respectively.

While Corning International is a Fortune 500 company, Optiemus Infracom is a public-listed company in India with vast experience in mobile phone components and laptop manufacturing in India.