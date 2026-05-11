Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

‘Courtesy call’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets M K Stalin, and other party leaders

The Chief Minister presented a bouquet and a shawl to Stalin, who reciprocated the gesture by presenting him with a shawl.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMK StalinIndia PoliticsVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us