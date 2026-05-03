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CPI demands immediate rollback of commercial LPG cylinder price hike

Led by CPI South Chennai District Secretary S K Siva, party workers gathered near the Panagal Building in Saidapet and raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:41 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduLPG cylinderCPI

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