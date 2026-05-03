<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi">CPI </a>on Sunday staged a protest here demanding an immediate rollback of the price hike for commercial LPG cylinders, alleging that the move has severely crippled small businesses and roadside eateries.</p>.<p>Led by CPI South Chennai District Secretary S K Siva, party workers gathered near the Panagal Building in Saidapet and raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government.</p>.Centre steps up 5-kg LPG cylinder supply, assures there's no shortage.<p>Addressing the protesters, Siva stated that the hike in commercial gas prices has forced several small-scale restaurants and street-side food stalls to shut down, directly affecting the livelihoods of thousands of workers.</p>.<p>He further noted that the price surge has a cascading effect on students, IT employees, and daily wage labourers who stay in hostels and depend on these affordable eateries for their daily meals.</p>.<p>The CPI leader hit out at the Union government for citing international conflicts, including those involving Israel and Iran, as a justification for the price hike.</p>.<p>He claimed that the government is siding with US interests rather than protecting the domestic economy and demanded that the Centre reduce taxes to ease the burden on the common man.</p>.<p>Siva also alleged that the price increase was strategically implemented only after the conclusion of elections in various states, a move the party had predicted during its campaign trails.</p>.<p>The party urged the Union government to convene a joint parliamentary session to address the rising cost of living and warned of further protests if the price hike is not withdrawn immediately.</p>.<p>The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever Rs 993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday, marking the third straight monthly increase due to rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.</p>