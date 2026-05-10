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CPI objects to ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ being played after ‘Vande Mataram’ at Vijay oath ceremony

The statement came after the order of songs at the ceremony in which Joseph C Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsCPIVijayTVK

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