CPI(M) re-nominates author Venkatesan from Madurai for Lok Sabha polls

Venkatesan, the Lok Sabha MP from Madurai, will seek re-election from the ancient city, according to the candidates list announced by the CPI(M). The candidate in Dindigul, from where the DMK MP P Velusamy won with a record margin of 5.38 lakh in 2019, is Sachidanandam.

Venkatesan, whose novel Kaaval Kottam that captured 600 years of history of Madurai between 1310 and 1920 won the Sahitya Akademi award for the year 2011, is a popular writer whose most recent work Velpari has become a household name in Tamil Nadu.

P R Natarajan, who won from Coimbatore in 2019 and was the CPI(M) leader in Lok Sabha, is not contesting this time as his seat was not allotted to the party.