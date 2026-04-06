<p>Chennai: In a landmark verdict, a local court in Madurai on Monday sentenced to death all <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/jeyaraj-and-bennix-case-all-nine-police-officers-convicted-of-murder-3943332">nine police personnel</a> convicted in the custodial death of a father-son duo. </p><p>“If ordinary citizens had committed the same crime, ordinary punishment could have been given, but the police themselves have committed the crime,” first additional district and sessions judge Muthukumaran said in his order.</p>.Custodial death toll rising, yet no anti-torture law.<p>The judge said that he is of the opinion that imposing the death penalty would be the best option as life imprisonment would not instill fear in the police officers.</p><p>The sentencing comes two weeks after the judge convicted all nine policemen as guilty in the case. </p><p>The Tamil Nadu government sought the maximum punishment for all the policemen involved in the case. Ten policemen were arrested in the case and one of them died during the Covid-19 pandemic. </p><p>Jeyaraj and Bennix were arrested by the Sathankulam police on June 19, 2020. While the son took his last breath on June 22, the father died the next day due to beating by scores of policemen who took turns. The police brutality sent shockwaves across the country with the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court taking suo moto cognizance of the case and is monitoring the probe. </p>.Custodial torture and the missing law.<p>Bennix, 31, and 60-year-old Jeyaraj were taken to the Sathankulam police station on June 19 over an argument that the father had with a policeman. What followed was a nightmare for the family. The father-son duo was beaten up mercilessly by scores of policemen who took turns and they succumbed to the grievous injuries a few days later. </p><p>Bennix's sister Persis had told DH in June 2021 that she still repents not picking his phone on a fateful night last year; she did not pick the phone as she thought it was a regular call from her brother, not knowing that their father had been picked up by police. </p><p>“I still repent not attending the phone call. If I had attended, I could have spoken to him one last time. Maybe I would have told him to be cool and not get tensed about our father’s arrest. If only I had attended the call,” she had said. </p>