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Death penalty to nine policemen in Tamil Nadu custodial death case

The judge said that he is of the opinion that imposing the death penalty would be the best option as life imprisonment would not instill fear in the police officers.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsTamil Naducustodial death

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