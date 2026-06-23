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Homeindiatamil nadu

Death toll in Tamil Nadu gas leak accident raises to nine

The toxic industrial chemical leak occurred during routine industrial operations on June 21, at the facility located in the Kannigaipair/Manjungaranai area near Periyapalayam.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsTamil Nadugas leakdeath tollTiruvallur

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