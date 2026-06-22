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Homeindiatamil nadu

Death toll rises to 5 in ammonia gas leak incident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district

The industrial chemical accident occurred on June 21 during routine operations in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, affecting a total of 74 workers.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTiruvallur

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