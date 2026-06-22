Death toll rises to 5 in ammonia gas leak incident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district

<p>Death toll in ammonia gas leak incident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu's</a> Tiruvallur district rose to five, as three more women were declared dead. </p><p>The incident happened at Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam.</p><p>The industrial chemical accident occurred on June 21 during routine operations in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, affecting a total of 74 workers.</p>.Heavy rains likely in ghat regions of Tamil Nadu.<p>67 are still undergoing treatment, and are under observation, receiving care across four medical facilities, with a significant number requiring critical support.</p><p>The exposed individuals presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, coughing, chest discomfort, varying degrees of respiratory distress, and irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract.</p><p>The exact cause of the gas leak incident is currently under investigation by competent authorities, the release said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>