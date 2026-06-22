Death toll rises to 7 in ammonia leak at seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: The death toll from the suspected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/two-women-killed-in-tamil-nadu-seafood-factory-after-ammonia-gas-leak-4047176">ammonia leak at a private shrimp processing centre</a> in Tiruvallur district rose to seven on Monday, with five more people succumbing to their injuries. All seven are women labourers from Odisha, while 68 individuals, including five from Tamil Nadu, are currently receiving treatment and are under medical observation.</p> <p>A medical bulletin released by the Health Department said the government continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals. Coordination with District authorities and Healthcare institutions remains ongoing to facilitate timely treatment, surveillance, and response activities.</p>.Death toll rises to 5 in ammonia gas leak incident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.<p>Affected individuals primarily presented with symptoms consistent with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort, and varying degrees of respiratory distress.</p> <p>The ammonia leak originated from the seafood processing unit of St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited near Periyapalayam on Sunday afternoon and spread across the premises, including the residential complex, where over 120 migrant workers from Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha were staying. </p> <p>The intensity of the leak was so intense that the level of ammonia recorded immediately after the incident stood at 300 bpm. </p>