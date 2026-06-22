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Death toll rises to 7 in ammonia leak at seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu

All the seven deceased are women labourers from Odisha, while 68 individuals, including five from Tamil Nadu, are currently receiving treatment and are under medical observation.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSeafoodAmmonia gas leak

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