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'Deeply hurt by Congress betrayal', DMK to skip I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting on June 8 but won't water down anti-BJP stance

The leader added that cadres want the party leadership to focus on the ensuing by-elections and strengthening the DMK rather than fighting issues at the national level.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 15:01 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsDMKI.N.D.I.A

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