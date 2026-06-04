'Deeply hurt by Congress betrayal', DMK to skip I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting on June 8 but won't water down anti-BJP stance

<p>Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday announced it won’t participate in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-bloc-likely-to-meet-on-june-8-for-the-first-time-since-dmks-exit-4024236"> June 8 meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc</a> in New Delhi to respect the sentiments of party workers who are “deeply hurt” by Congress’ “betrayal”. DMK’s decision is widely interpreted as the first step in the party snapping ties with the opposition bloc, which jointly takes on the BJP in Parliament, after the party’s decades-long relationship with the Congress turned sour following the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. </p> <p>“DMK cadres have been deeply hurt by the Congress’ betrayal (the party quit the alliance to join TVK. To respecting the sentiments of party workers, the DMK has decided not to attend the I.N.D.I.A. meeting in which Congress will also participate,” the party said in a statement here. </p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'falling apart' like pack of cards: BJP on Congress-DMK fallout in Tamil Nadu.<p>The announcement by the DMK, which was the prime mover of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was not surprising as the Dravidian major has been quite critical of the Congress for the past one month, accusing it of “betrayal.” DMK was the only opposition party which did not condemn the attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and it was widely expected that the party would stay away from future I.N.D.I.A. meetings. </p> <p>DMK’s strongly-worded statement against the Congress also comes close on the heels of the party further strengthening its alliance with TVK – the national party will contest the by-elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu. </p>.Congress' outreach to DMK? Rahul Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary.<p>The statement also subtly conveyed that the DMK will be open to doing business with other opposition parties except the Congress, even if it takes the shape of a Third Front. </p> <p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the DMK was very clear that it cannot been seen on the “same page” with Congress, which is currently in an alliance with the ruling TVK. </p>.Congress to revamp Tamil Nadu unit, state party chief to face the axe over 'proximity' to DMK? .<p>“TVK views the DMK as its political opponent. In this scenario, how can we be seen alongside its ally Congress even if it is a national platform? It won’t augur well for us in the long run, and it would send a negative message. We will have to stay away from the Congress for our survival in Tamil Nadu,” a senior DMK leader told DH. </p> <p>The leader added that cadres want the party leadership to focus on the ensuing by-elections and strengthening the DMK rather than fighting issues at the national level. “Our hands are full here. But we will oppose the BJP in Parliament and we won’t water down our anti-BJP stand,” the leader said. </p> .'Yes, go ahead and clap for the defeat too' : Ex DMK minister blames party workers for defeat in TN Assembly polls.<p>In the statement, the DMK said the party has consistently opposed issues that it considers detrimental to democracy, secularism, and the rights of states like NEET, SIR, and the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.</p> <p>“Since the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, the DMK functioned as one of its central pillars, with party chief M K Stalin playing a leading role in raising key issues affecting the people of the country,” the statement added. </p> <p>While declaring it will not participate in the meeting, the DMK said it would continue to support and raise its voice on national issues, including those to be raised by parties other than the Congress at the June 8 meeting. </p>