Defamation case against journalist: EPS to record evidence at home

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday appointed an Advocate Commissioner to enable Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami record his evidence at his residence in a defamation suit he filed against New Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel for connecting him with the murder-cum-heist in Kodanad bungalow owned by late J Jayalalithaa.

Justice N Sathish Kumar appointed Karthikei Balan as the Advocate Commissioner to record Palaniswami’s statement at his official residence based on a request from him. The former chief minister had in 2019 filed the suit against Samuel and two accused in the 2017 Kodanad case – V Sayan and C Vayalar Manoj – for allegedly defaming his name by alluding that he had a role in the incident.

Palaniswami had contended that his physical appearance at the High Court premises will cause inconvenience to the public due to security and other issues and sought appointment of an Advocate Commissioner to record his evidence at his official residence in Chennai. The judge acceded to his request on Tuesday.

The murder-cum-heist at the Kodanad tea estate and bungalow owned by Jayalalithaa in April 2017 months after her death sent shockwaves across the state. Om Bahadur, who worked as a guard at the bungalow, was murdered during the break-in, and several materials were stolen from the mansion.