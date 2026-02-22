<p>Delhi Police on Sunday arrested six people in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu's</a> Tiruppur for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan terror content. </p><p>As per reports, six individuals had posted content in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. </p><p>Following intelligence reports, the police began investigation and found that the suspects used fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities and were working at a garment factory. </p>.Delhi Police busts international cyber fraud racket; 3 held.<p>During the investigation the police tracked down the six people from various places. Two were held from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from Thirumuruganpoondi.</p><p>Authorities seized eight mobile phones and sixteen SIM cards from the accused during the operation.</p><p>The arrested persons were taken to Delhi for further investigation. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>