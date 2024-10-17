Home
Depression crosses Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts, weakens into well-marked low pressure

The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 am and subsequently weakened into a well-marked low pressure area.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:05 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:05 IST
India NewsrainsTamil NaduAndhra Pradesh

