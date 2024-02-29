'Designer's mistake,' says DMK leader Anitha Radhakrishnan on 'China flag' in ISRO launch complex ad

Thoothukudi: A day after an advertisement related to ISRO's new launch complex in Tamil Nadu caused a row for featuring a 'Chinese flag', DMK leader and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Thursday said it was a gaffe by the designer.

The minister, who had given the advertisement on behalf of his party, stressed that it was only a mistake and they (DMK) had no other intentions.

"A small mistake happened in the advertisement. We have no other intention. We have only love for India in our hearts," Radhakrishnan said, adding that it is his party's stand that India should stay united without giving any room for clashes on the grounds of caste or religion.

Radhakrishnan said it was late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi who first voiced the demand for a new launch complex of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam near here in Tamil Nadu.

Also, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had all along urged the Centre to set up the launch complex in the state, he told reporters. This is why it was decided to give an advertisement (in dailies) to highlight the efforts made by the DMK leaders to bring the project to Tamil Nadu, the minister said. Those who designed the advertisement made a gaffe which went unnoticed by them, the Minister said.