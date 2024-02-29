Dharmapuram Adheenam alleges blackmail, files complaint

The Dharmapuram mutt, established by Guru Gnanasambandar in the 16th century, has brought out various hymns in Tamil in praise of Lord Shiva, besides managing several temples in the Cauvery delta region. Masilamani Swamigal was among the 19 heads of mutt who were invited as special guests for the inauguration of the new Parliament building where Sengol was installed.

Seven persons – Senthil, who works in the mutt, Vinoth, Vignesh, Kodiyarasu, who run a group of educational institutions, Jayachandran, Vijayakumar, and Agoram, who belong to the DMK and BJP respectively – have been named in the FIR registered on February 25.

Police said Vignesh, Kodiyarasu, Vinod, and Srinivas, have been arrested and the FIR has been registered under section 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder), section 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), section 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The FIR says Vinoth and Senthil contacted the complainant on his mobile phone and threatened to release audio and video tapes pertaining to the mutt head with an “intention” to defame him and the Dharmapuram Adheenam if he didn’t pay the amount that they demanded.

Further, the complainant alleged that the duo also told Virudhagiri that Vignesh will speak to him and that the money should be handed over to him. He also alleged that Vijayakumar and Agoram were behind a “gang” trying to extort money from the Dharmapuram Adheenam.

“Due to the activities of the group, the Adheenam and staff of the mutt are in undue stress…they are threatening that they will release sleazy tapes involving the mutt head if we don’t pay them money. They are also threatening to kill us,” the mutt management said in the complaint.