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Homeindiatamil nadu

Dharmendra Pradhan rejects Udhayanidhi Stalin's claim that Congress was behind BJP's success

Pradhan said, 'Rahul Gandhi thinks this is his 'zamindari' or his 'jagir' to run this country. Unfortunately for him, the people of the country decided something else in the recent election.'
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsBJPCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKDharmendra PradhanUdhayanidhi Stalin

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