<p>Chennai: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> on Sunday dismissed DMK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhistalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a>’s statement that the Congress was behind the BJP's victory.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, "In a democracy, people are the ultimate leader. They decide whom they will elect. Due to the misrule of the DMK and its anti-people politics, they have lost the confidence of the people of Tamil Nadu. Out of frustration, they are saying something." </p><p>Pradhan also asserted that the people of India have consistently rejected the Congress party.</p>.<p>Addressing a DMK Youth Wing organisers meeting, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said he had earlier beleived that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were solely responsible for BJP's continued success, but had now concluded that the Congress was the real reason behind the party's victories.</p>.<p>Responding to Youth Congress protests demanding his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the NEET issue, the Union Minister stated that the PM holds his responsibility by the mandate of the public, not the mercy of the opposition.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi thinks this is his 'zamindari' or his 'jagir' to run this country. Unfortunately for him, the people of the country decided something else in the recent election," Pradhan added.</p>.'Edappadi K Palaniswami will be our Chief Minister: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran ahead of polls.<p>Addressing concerns regarding the technical glitch on the CBSE portal, Pradhan, who was visiting IIT Madras, assured that the government has taken the issue seriously and it has now been resolved.</p>.<p>The CBSE portal recently faced a technical glitch that affected class 12 students, particularly those applying for revaluation.</p>.<p>"Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur are looking into the technical aspects of the glitch," said Pradhan, adding that the portal is currently functioning smoothly.</p>.<p>Asked about Tamil Nadu's cooperation with central initiatives, the Union Minister welcomed the political transition in the state and extended a cooperative hand to the newly formed state government.</p>.<p>"I welcome the decision of the people of Tamil Nadu. I welcome the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay," Pradhan said.</p>.<p>"I hope under his leadership, he will work in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is committed to developing this country in a unified manner," he added.</p>.<p>He also said the Union government looks forward to engaging in detailed discussions with the new state administration in a true "constitutional spirit".</p>