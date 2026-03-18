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'Did not intend to belittle Rajinikanth': TVK's Aadhav Arjuna expresses regret over 'DMK threat' remarks on actor

He issued an apology following a controversy over his recent remarks on actor and political figure Rajinikanth.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajinikanthTVK

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