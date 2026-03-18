<p>Aadhav Arjuna, the General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) expressed regret following controversy over his recent remarks concerning actor Rajinikanth. </p><p>In a statement issued for clarification on Tuesday, at a TVK meeting held in Chennai, Arjuna said that he had no intention to belittle or suggest that Rajinikanth was afraid. </p><p>The clarification comes after Rajinikanth condemned the "slanderous remarks" by Arjuna about him and said that "time will give the answer".</p>.'Time does not speak, but it waits and gives answer': Rajinikanth dismisses TVK leader's 'DMK threatened' charge as untrue.<p>He explained that his earlier comments were aimed at highlighting what he described as a "conspiracy" by the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and not directed personally at the actor.</p><p>He further said that Rajinikanth may have misunderstood his statements. The general secretary said that Rajinikanth is regarded as a leader by the party's leadership.</p><p>"I did not intend to belittle Rajinikanth or say that he was afraid. I only said it was a conspiracy by the DMK. I understand that he may have misunderstood my remarks. Rajinikanth is a leader to our leader as well. Our leader's stand is our stand too," Arjuna remarked. </p><p>He added that his remarks were misinterpreted and did not reflect his true position and intent. "If my comments have been misunderstood, I openly express my regret and seek an apology," he said.</p><p>In a post on X, Rajinikanth raised concerns over Arjuna's remarks and called them "contrary to the truth". He further expressed gratitude towards the political leaders, fans and media members who flagged and criticised the "derogatory" remarks.</p><p>"Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), recently expressed an opinion about me that was contrary to the truth," his message read. </p><p>"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Leader of the Opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Raghupathy, Thol. Thirumavalavan, SP Velumani, friend Annamalai, Arjunamurthy, Anbumani Ramadoss,GK Vasan, John Pandian, Pugalenthi, and many other political leaders, Ameer, G Dhananjayan, and other friends from the film industry, Nakkheeran Gopal, Chanakyaa Rangaraj Pandey, members of the media, and my beloved fans (whom I consider the gods who keep me living), for condemning his defamatory remarks and raising their voices in my support," the actor wrote in the message.</p><p>"Time does not speak, but it waits and gives the answer," he added.</p><p>While addressing the party members during a protest against the state government on March 12, Arjuna alleged that the "DMK threatened Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics". </p><p>He maintained that he was not criticising the actor but wanted to point out that TVK founder Vijay had the courage to withstand such pressure.</p>