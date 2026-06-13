'Did you go to Delhi to wriggle out of Karur CBI case?': Stalin's poser to CM Vijay

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DMK's M K Stalin questions Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Delhi visit amid Karur CBI case scrutiny.
Key highlights
• Alleged motive for Delhi trip
Stalin questions whether CM Vijay's participation in the NITI Aayog meeting was an attempt to evade the Karur CBI case involving a deadly stampede at his rally.
• Political strategy critique
Stalin accuses Vijay of copying DMK's policies at the NITI Aayog meeting while previously criticising the DMK for similar actions.
• Policy continuity debate
Stalin highlights that Vijay's speech mirrored DMK's demands, including NEET exemption and women's welfare, despite earlier opposition.
• Funding request controversy
Vijay requested ₹3,284 crore in education funds without conditions, a shift from DMK's earlier hardline stance against Centre's policies.
• BJP alliance allegations
Stalin alleges Vijay's government is secretly aligning with the BJP, citing Vijay's presence in a group photo with BJP leaders.
Key statistics
₹3,284 crore
Education funds requested by Tamil Nadu
42 per cent
Women factory workers in Tamil Nadu
41 people
Deadly stampede casualties in Karur
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Published 13 June 2026, 17:17 IST