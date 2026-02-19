<p>Chennai: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of late actor Vijayakanth on Thursday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the first time in 21 years of its existence, in a significant boost to the ruling party. </p><p>Premalatha Vijayakanth, general secretary of the DMDK, met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>Chief Minister and DMK president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters here. </p><p>This is a major boost for Stalin’s efforts to further strengthen the DMK alliance. This also comes at a time when the Congress is playing the hardball with the DMK over power share.</p>.Country's federalism needs 'structural reset,' says Stalin, proposes amendment to Constitution.<p>“I am very happy to welcome DMDK to the SPA,” Stalin said in a social media post.</p><p>This is the first time that the DMDK has joined the DMK alliance. In 2016 and 2019, DMK’s efforts to bring DMDK into its alliance failed. </p><p>The development is also setback to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which was also negotiating with the DMDK.</p>