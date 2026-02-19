Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

This comes at a time when the Congress is playing the hardball with the DMK over power share
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 06:40 IST
M K StalinDMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu ElectionsDMDK

Follow us on :

Follow Us