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DMK acting out of 'frustration' as its plans to stop Vijay from becoming CM fell through: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

He also sought to dismiss resolution adopted by DMK during its Youth Wing meet targeting the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVijayManickam TagoreJoseph Vijay

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