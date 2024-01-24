DMK allies to boycott Governor’s Republic Day reception

“We will be boycotting the At Home reception hosted by Governor Ravi on Friday for the second consecutive year,” Congress Legislature Party leader K Selva Perunthagai told DH. Leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI (M), and CPI also confirmed that they won’t be attending the event at the Raj Bhavan.

Sources in the DMK told DH that party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin will take a call on the issue by Thursday. “Since the alliance partners have taken a call, we will also decide whether to attend the party or boycott the event,” a senior DMK leader said. In 2023, Stalin and a couple of his cabinet colleagues attended the party after Governor Ravi personally rang up the Chief Minister and invited him for the reception.

DMK and its alliance partners have been accusing Ravi of “toeing” the BJP line on several issues and adopting a confrontational attitude with the state government. They have also taken objection to the governor’s repeated “glorification” of Sanatana Dharma and acting against the Constitution under which he took oath as Governor.

“The Governor has now taken his discourse to a new level by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi had little role in India’s Independence. While global leaders revere Gandhi and pray at his samadhi in Raj Ghat, here is a Governor who says India got independence because of Netaji. He can’t talk this way to students,” Perunthagai said.

A senior VCK leader told DH that the party decided to boycott the event due to the Governor’s attitude. “He behaves like a politician, more so as a BJP spokesperson in the state. The governor doesn’t act according to the Constitution of India,” the leader said.

The decision by the DMK allies came two days after Governor Ravi claimed that there was an “all pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions” on the faces of priests and staff of a temple that he visited on the day the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was thrown open.

Tearing into Governor Ravi for his statement, Stalin had accused the Governor of “searching Ayodhya politics” in the temple and said Tamil Nadu is a state whose residents worship Lord Balaji, follow the principles of social reformer E V R Periyar and respect people from other faiths.