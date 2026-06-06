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DMK allowed alliance partners to support TVK government to prevent President rule, claims MK Stalin

MK Stalin said that leaders of the alliance parties have themselves stated in various places that they informed the DMK president about the extension of support to TVK to form the government.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKMK StalinJoseph VijayTVK

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