DMK and Congress finalise alliance pact after a rollercoaster ride

<p>Chennai: After weeks of negotiations and several rounds of back-channel talks, Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Wednesday allotted 28 assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress as part of the deal for the April-May elections. </p><p>DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/bjp-govt-going-beyond-limits-in-imposing-hindi-says-tamil-nadu-cm-slams-naming-arch-as-kartavya-dwar-3919647">M K Stalin</a> and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K. Selva Perunthagai signed the agreement in the presence of AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar. Chodankar was excluded from the final round of negotiations after the DMK objected to his public comments on the alliance. </p><p>“We are happy that the deal has been signed. Both DMK and Congress have made the right decision at the right time,” Selva Perunthagai told reporters after signing the deal. </p><p>Chodankar’s Sunday statement that actor Vijay’s TVK has recognized Congress’ strength added more fuel to the fire and revealing details of the discussion with DMK’s seat sharing committee stalled the talks. </p><p>The DMK was suspicious that the Congress was trying to use TVK as its bargaining chip with a few leaders openly praising the actor’s politics and the signing of the deal puts and end to all speculation about the cohesiveness of the Secular Progressive Alliance, which has won every election it contested since 2019. </p><p>As the talks did not move beyond a point, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi stepped into save the 22-year-old alliance by deputing senior leader P Chidambaram as their interlocutor. </p><p>Chidambaram met Stalin on Tuesday and held several rounds of back-channel talks to clinch the deal. While Congress demanded 41 seats, the DMK was not willing to offer beyond 25 seats, the 2021 figure. Besides Chidambaram, DMK’s Kanimozhi and Congress’ Karti P Chidambaram also played a key role by holding back-channel talks to bring the alliance back on track. </p><p>During the meeting with Chidambaram, Stalin offered 27 seats, which increased by one on Wednesday when Kharge spoke to the DMK chief over the phone. Kharge and Gandhi insisted, sources told DH, that mere numbers should not decide the future course of the alliance and asked Chidambaram to conclude the deal. </p>.Stalin says 'family-like ties' with Rahul but power-sharing won't work in Tamil Nadu; Congress says people will decide.<p>Rahul Gandhi, though he gave his nod to Kharge, is not entirely happy with the deal since the DMK did not heed Congress’ request of restoring the 2016 figure of 41 assembly seats. During the negotiations, Congress also dropped its demand for a share in power after Stalin ruled out such a possibility. </p><p>Sources said Congress is mulling whether to nominate AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakashi Natarajan, whose roots are in Tamil Nadu, for the RS seat or give the lone berth to a leader from the state. </p><p>Sonia Gandhi and Kharge also said the DMK has been a reliable ally of the Congress and leaving the alliance at the last minute was unfair. Kharge and Sonia argued that the long-standing alliance cannot be broken over a few seats. </p><p>“The Congress which originally demanded 41 seats came down to 34 seats. But Kharge’s argument was that there was not much difference between 28 seats (offered by the DMK) and 34 seats (demanded by the Congress). DMK’s support in Parliament weighed heavily on his mind,” a source told DH.</p>