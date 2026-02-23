<p>Chennai: The ruling DMK has started seat-sharing negotiations with allies for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly election and Congress leader K C Venugopal called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at his Alwarpet residence.</p>.<p>According to TN Congress Committee sources, Venugopal, in the about 45-minute meeting on Sunday, apprised Stalin about his party's expectations and the constituencies it wished to contest.</p>.<p>The talks between Stalin and Venugopal happened against the background of the recent meeting between DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over seat sharing.</p>.<p>Also, the meeting follows demands by a section of state Congress leaders seeking a share in power and CM Stalin ruling out scope for it, saying such an arrangement would not suit Tamil Nadu.</p>.'Stalin might return as Tamil Nadu's CM': O Panneerselvam's prediction creates stir.<p>Venugopal, before the commencement of talks, answering a question on Congress demands, said, "wait and see." </p><p>TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai and DMK's Kanimozhi were among the leaders present.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the DMK commenced seat-sharing talks by holding parleys with long time ally the IUML, which sought 5 seats and the former offered 2 seats, citing the need to accommodate more allies.</p>.<p>The DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and its constituents include the Congress, DMDK, Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). </p>