india tamil nadu

DMK begins seat-sharing talks with allies, Congress leader Venugopal meets CM Stalin

According to TN Congress Committee sources, Venugopal, in the about 45-minute meeting on Sunday, apprised Stalin about his party's expectations and the constituencies it wished to contest.
23 February 2026
23 February 2026
Congress Tamil Nadu Indian Politics M K Stalin DMK K C Venugopal

